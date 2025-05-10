New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): A mock drill simulating an IED explosion was conducted near the Haj Manzil, close to the main gate under the Chandni Mahal police station area on Saturday, as part of a coordinated emergency preparedness exercise.

According to Jitendra Tomar, Station Officer at Connaught Place Fire Station, the drill was based on a scenario where a distress call was received reporting an IED blast near Haj Manzil.

"As per the exercise, two individuals were reported injured. We immediately initiated relief operations and ensured the injured were sent to hospital services," said the fire official.

"The drill was carried out as if responding to a real-life emergency to evaluate the coordination and response capabilities of the fire department and associated agencies. Such drills help us minimise our response time and prepare both officials and the public to react promptly and efficiently in critical situations," Tomar added.

The mock drill was part of routine safety protocols aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and public safety awareness in high-density areas.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, full-scale civil defence mock drills were held across the country on Wednesday to assess India's preparedness for emergency response.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday instructed all states and union territories to conduct drills to evaluate their preparedness against "new and complex threats."

The drills were carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges.

These drills are critical in evaluating India's preparedness for handling complex security situations, providing essential insights into the nation's ability to respond swiftly and effectively.

Several states also observed blackouts as part of the nationwide civil defence mock drills ordered by the MHA.

Meanwhile, India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an "act of war" against India and will be responded to accordingly, the top government sources said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces at his residence in New Delhi.

The meeting took place following India's strikes at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in reply to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations. (ANI)

