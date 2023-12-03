New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Four Manipur natives, residing at Jeevan Nagar in the Ashram area of the national capital, were allegedly beaten up by a group of attacks, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident, which took place on Thursday, came to light after a video of the alleged assault, filmed by one of the victims, went viral on social media.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Kanker District To Set an Example Through All Women-Led Vote-Counting (Watch Video).

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that one person was beaten up after a quarrel and was rushed to a nearby hospital by in a PCR van, which responded to the affray.

Police said the victims, in their complaint, claimed that the accused were Manipur residents as well, adding that the two groups fell into a quarrel accusing each other of insulting the women accompanying them.

Also Read | Delhi Brawl Video: Meitei Man, Family Assaulted by Poumai Group in Late-Night Confrontation in Maharani Bagh.

The sleuths informed that the accused were identified, adding that it wasn't an ethnic clash.

However, according to the police, the victims belong to the Meitei community of Manipur while the accused were from the Poumai community.

The viral footage showed four people-- identified as a man, his wife, his sister, and a family friend, according to the police--being purportedly punched, kicked, and dragged on a narrow street by the attackers.

"A PCR call was received around 2.30 am on November 1, with the caller reporting a quarrel in the Sunlight Colony police station area. EO reached Vill-Kilokari, New Delhi," the police said in a statement.

A complaint was filed in connection with the affray at the Sunlight Colony police station.

"On November 30, around 11.30 pm after dinner, I along with my sister, friend and wife, were on our way to drop my friend at his place. On the way, around three people (including one female) crossed us and they asked us to book a ride for Munirka online as their phone battery was dead. While waiting for the ride to confirm, one of them started abusing and insulting us. They physically assaulted my wife and sister. During the quarrel, they made a call and within 02-03 minutes, they were surrounded by several people who started beating us," the complaint read.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed further that the victims and the accused were known to each other.

A case under IPC sections 323, 341, 354, 509 and 34 was registered in connection with the incident, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the culprits at the earliest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)