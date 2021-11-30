New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Four members of a family were found dead in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, said police on Tuesday.

According to Brinjender Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer-North, the deceased include a man (30) his wife (25) and two children (six and three years old).

"The reason for the death is not confirmed yet. An investigation is underway," Yadav said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

