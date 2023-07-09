New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday busted a gang that duped people on the pretext of making an appointment with a doctor online after a complaint was filed by a woman who was duped of Rs 61,800 in January 2023.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Sanjay Sain, a 40-year-old woman from Central Delhi filed an online complaint on National Cyber Crime Portal regarding a deduction of Rs. 61,800 from her Bank Account fraudulently.

She woman claimed that when she was searching for an appointment with a doctor, she found a mobile number from a search engine. Upon contacting that number, she was asked to pay Rs.5 by clicking on a link to get an appointment with the doctor. The complaint filed by the woman said that as she clicked the link on her mobile, an amount of Rs. 61800 was deducted from her Bank Account.

Police arrested two accused including a juvenile from Karala, Delhi. It was further revealed that both accused opened various bank accounts in different banks at the fake address and created Bank Kits.

Police recovered 27 mobile phones, 31 SIM Cards, 14 Passbooks, three Cheque Books, 13 PAN cards, 12 Aadhar cards, 20 ATM Cards from different banks under different names, one Laptop, and one Colour printer.

Approximately Rs. four Lakhs have freezed in different bank accounts and details of more than 100 bank accounts have been collected in which the value of the total transaction is above two Crore.

During the investigation, the cheated money was found to be credited into a Bank Account of a man named Sunder Kumar Resident. Upon verification, the account was found to be fake. Further investigation, the location of Sunder Kumar led to a Cyber Cafe.

The owner of this Cyber Cafe was interrogated and he revealed that a juvenile used to come there to use the internet. The police apprehended him on June 28 and he revealed the names of the mastermind Darvesh Kumar and Priyanka Sarkar.

Accused Darvesh Kumar sold one Bank Kit to accused Deepak for Rs. 18,000-20,000/-. He further sold the kit to accused Ajit Singh for Rs. 25,000/-. Accused Ajeet Singh was in contact with various other fraudsters to supply bank accounts in various parts of the country.

Accused Ajeet Singh used to sell one bank kit for Rs. 30,000/-. He also used to withdraw money from the accounts for a commission of 10 per cent. After deducting his commission, he used to deposit the money in bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

The accused persons confessed their crimes and revealed that they were involved in the said crime for about three years. Accused Darvesh Kumar is the mastermind of the crime. He used to lure poor persons by paying Rs. 10000 to 15000/- to use their documents for opening bank accounts.

After changing addresses in their Aadhar cards, they used to obtain PAN Cards with the help of the accused juvenile and Priyanka Sarkar.

The Juvenile used to complete the necessary formalities for changing addresses by uploading necessary documents on the UIDAI site.

Every 3-4 days, they used to get the Aadhar cards printed with new fake addresses. Subsequently, they used to arrange PAN cards and get new SIM Cards issued. Priyanka Sarkar used to visit banks with those poor persons for opening fake bank accounts in different banks.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

