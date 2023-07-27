New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A gold trader was allegedly stabbed to death by four people inside his office in Karol Bagh of Central Delhi on Wednesday night, the police said.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Pratap Jadhav, a resident of the Beadonpura locality of Karol Bagh, ran a business supplying gold to jewellers across the city.

One of the accused, identified as Sudeep has been arrested. He was one of the two aides of the victim allegedly involved in the murder, they said.

At around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, the police received a PCR call about a stabbing in the Beadonpura area of Karol Bagh.

The police team immediately reached the location and found a man, later identified as Pratap Jadhav, lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries. Cash worth Rs. 39.50 lakh was recovered from the room.

CCTV footage near the scene of the crime showed four suspects, two of whom were identified as employees of the deceased, Ganesh and Sudeep. One suspect, Sudip has been apprehended through local intelligence, police said.

A case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered, and further investigation is on. Efforts are being made to apprehend the other suspects, the police added. (ANI)

