Bhopal, July 27: A sub-inspector rank police officer opened fire on his senior colleague in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred inside the Civil Line police station on Thursday. As per the official report, sub-inspector B R Singh entered into inspector Jitendra Sharma's cabin and all of sudden opened fire on him. Sharma is posted as in-charge of Civil Line police station.

The shocking incident has brought Rewa district police on their toes as they are yet to ascertain what led junior to open fire on his senior. The reason behind the incident was not immediately known. Delhi Firing: Sisters Succumb to Gunshot Injuries While Saving Brother From Armed Assailants in RK Puram, Accused Absconding.

Sharma was rushed to a private hospital, said the police official, but did not provide further details. Asked what led to the firing incident, Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said he will provide details later. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Dies in Firing After Scuffle Between Two Families in Mankhurd, Accused Absconding.

Sources told IANS that inspector Sharma has sustained bullet injuries on his neck and was recuperating at a private hospital in Rewa.

