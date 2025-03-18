New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Delhi government is likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare related to the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission on April 5, a press release said as per sources.

According to Official Sources, "Delhi government is likely to sign MoU on Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) Scheme with National Health Authority comes under Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 05."

PM-ABHIM is a central government scheme that aims to strengthen the public health structure to combat pandemics, outbreaks, and disasters. The scheme also aims to strengthen healthcare at all levels, including primary, secondary, and tertiary.

The PM ABHIM scheme in Budget 21-22 on Feb 2021 for implementation of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package for the health sector as announced.

The scheme's objective is to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and health research, spanning both urban and rural areas, so that the communities are Atmanirbhar in managing such pandemics/health crises. It is the largest pan-India scheme for public health infrastructure.

Earlier, during the first cabinet meeting of the Delhi government, CM Rekha Gupta announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." Rekha Gupta said.

She said the Delhi government will pay for the top-up and will sign a MoU with the Centre. (ANI)

