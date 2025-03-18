Bengaluru, March 18: In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, two women pedestrians, including one pregnant, died after an electric pole fell on them in Bengaluru. Officials of Baiyyappanahalli said that two children of the deceased women also sustained injuries in the alleged mishap. The incident occurred on Monday evening, March 17, during an ongoing road repair work in the city.

After the incident, the police seized a JCB and arersted its driver in connection with the incident. The deceased women were identified as Sumati (35) and Soni Kumari (35), residents of the Suddaguntepalya area, reports Indian Express. It is learned that Soni was four months pregnant. The incident occurred when the two women were taking their children home after tuition classes. Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Abuses Her Elderly In-Laws, Thrashes Them and Issues Death Threats; FIR Registered After Video of Assault Goes Viral.

Police officials said that repair work was underway at Suddaguntepalya Main Road in Bengaluru when the JCB driver accidentally hit an electric pole while reversing the vehicle. This led to the electric pole collapsing on the two women and their children. Soon, the police were alerted about the incident and reached the spot immediately, seized the JCB and arrested its driver. Bengaluru Shocker: Techie Jumps to Death From 12th Floor of Apartment After Losses in Startup Venture While Girlfriend Sleeps in Bedroom.

Local residents claimed that the JCB driver was wearing headphones and couldn't hear them shouting when the vehicle came in contact with the wire. A day after the incident, DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, said that he had directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take precautionary measures while carrying out repair works. While Soni hailed from Bihar, Sumati was a native of Tamil Nadu.

