New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): In tribute to the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of security personnel, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of six deceased personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The decision was made following a recent Group of Ministers meeting where the names of these brave hearts--Captain Jayant Joshi, Major Raghunath, ASI Om Prakash, Puneet Gupta, Praveen Kumar, and ASI Radhe Shyam--were recommended for significant recognition, the Office of the Revenue Minister said in a release.

It is to be noted that since 2016, the Kejriwal government has been steadfast in its commitment to honouring the service of those personnel who make the ultimate sacrifice in the course of their bona fide official duties.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on the families left behind and ensure they can continue living with dignity.

During this, Revenue Minister Atishi emphasised the Kejriwal government's unwavering dedication to the welfare of the families of heroes, stating, "Our armed forces personnel, whether from Defence, Delhi Police, ParaMilitary, Delhi Fire Service, Home Guard, or Civil Defence Volunteer, exemplify unparalleled courage and commitment. The sacrifice they make for the nation is immeasurable, and it is our duty to stand by their families during these trying times."

Of these 6 deceased soldiers, there are 2 from the Indian Army, 2 from Delhi Police, 1 from Delhi Civil Defence, and 1 from Delhi Fire Services.

Under this plan to honour these personnel, the Delhi government provides an honorarium amount of Rs 1 crore to the families of all uniformed personnel residing in Delhi or deployed on duty in Delhi who showed bravery and lost their lives during duty. (ANI)

