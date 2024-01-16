Gwalior, January 16: The Crime Branch has arrested an interviewer who allegedly demanded sexual favours from women candidates in exchange for job in Seed Development Corporation in Gwalior, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The accused interviewer has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar and he was taken into custody from Bhopal on Monday evening. The state government yesterday ordered the termination of the accused from the service.

According to police, on January 3 this year, interviews were held for some posts at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in the district and the interview panel for the same arrived from Beej Nigam, Bhopal. After the interview, the accused interviewer, Kumar, in the panel allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to the three women candidates demanding sexual favours in the name of providing a job. Two women had lodged complaints against the accused, the senior police officer said.

Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena told ANI, "An interview panel from Bhopal had come to Gwalior Agricultural University for campus placement for the recruitment by Beej Nigam on a contractual basis on January 3. One of the employees of Beej Nigam demanded some money from the women applicants and demanded sexual favours in exchange for job. One of the women candidates lodged a complaint and today one more woman candidate reported the same complaint against the accused."

Acting on the complaint, one more FIR is being registered against the accused. The accused was arrested from Bhopal on Monday evening and would be presented before the court on Tuesday, he added. "We will demand a police remand from the court to conduct further investigation into the matter. There are various aspects in the case which we need to know in detail," ASP Meena added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Seed and Farm Development Corporation, Munna Lal Goyal, said yesterday, "I received information about the matter on Monday morning... After getting the information, I talked to the managing director and instructed them to terminate the employee with a dirty mentality. A notice for the same has been issued today and after three days, he will be terminated." "If anyone else is found guilty in the matter, then action will be taken against them as well, he added.

