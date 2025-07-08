New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi government in its tenth cabinet meeting approved the formation of the Delhi State AYUSH Society (DSAS) to ensure effective implementation of the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) in the capital.

The DSAS will be the key implementing body for NAM in Delhi, ensuring that all programmes, fund utilisation and promotional activities are aligned with the mission's objectives which include the development of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) systems of medicine.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Indian Classical Music Performance With Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva During Ceremonial Welcome in Brasilia (Watch Video).

"The benefits of this society will go to the residents of Delhi. We will develop Asha Society in line with the central government's guidelines and support. All the promises we have made for improving healthcare will be fulfilled, this is a step in that direction," said Health Minister Pankaj Singh.

The DSAS will be the key implementing body for NAM in Delhi, ensuring that all programmes, fund utilisation and promotional activities are aligned with the mission's objectives which include the development of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy systems of medicine.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

The society, constituted under the guidance of the Health and AYUSH minister, will function as a registered body responsible for coordinating, managing and monitoring AYUSH-related activities across Delhi in strict adherence to the operational guidelines of NAM, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)