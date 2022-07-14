New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday celebrated 'Happiness Utsav' marking the fourth anniversary of its Happiness Curriculum for schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Life coach Gaur Gopal Das taught the nuances of happiness in a special session for students on the occasion at Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave.

"Happiness Classes have brought a pathbreaking change in students' mindset. Through the Happiness Utsav, we will teach lakhs of Delhiites to lead happy life.

"Happiness Curriculum has seen a tremendous journey in the last four years. The students' focus on studies has been increasing and the children are staying stress-free," Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that during the Happiness Utsav, various activities will be organised for the next 15 days and this time “happiness” will not be limited to Delhi government schools only.

"Each student of Delhi government schools will reach out to at least five people in their community will teach them the aspects of happiness. The aim is to reach out to lakhs of residents of Delhi and help them to be happy," he said.

The students shared their insights on the Happiness curriculum with Gaur Gopal Das.

"I came to learn about happiness and ways to attain it only after adopting the path of spiritualism and a brief stint as an engineer. I got to know much later in my life that by being mindful and positive, we can make our lives better. Students at Delhi government schools are lucky to have a Happiness Curriculum in present times," Das said.

"Art of Happiness has many dimensions and to be happy we must understand those dimensions. We think that we can be happy if we have all materialistic pleasures but that is not the reality.

"For example, a luxurious car does not give us happiness, but the journey does. Similarly, the house does not give us happiness, but the people living in them and our relations with them do," he added.

The Happiness Utsav is an annual event celebrated on the occasion of the anniversary of the Happiness Curriculum. The 15-day event aims at taking the Happiness Curriculum to the communities and spreading awareness about ways to attain happiness.

