New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has received around 10,000 suggestions on the recommendations of its expert committee on several issues, including opening more private liquor vends and reducing the legal age for drinking from 25 years to 21 years.

The Excise department of Delhi government had sought comments and suggestions from the general public on the report of the expert committee by January 21.

The panel was formed to suggest measures to augment revenue from excise duty and simplify liquor pricing.

"Around 10,000 suggestions have been received on the recommendations of the expert committee. It will be analysed to give a report to the Finance department in coming days," said a senior Delhi government officer.

The expert committee has recommended that the government vends be privatised and minimum age to buy/drink liquor also be reduced to 21 from 25 years - in line with cities of Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region.

The panel had also recommended minimizing the Delhi government's presence in the retail liquor sector and eventually exiting it altogether.

Currently, 60 per cent of the liquor vends in the capital are owned by Delhi government agencies.

Meanwhile, a separate survey by social organisation Delhi Circle showed that the opinion of the people was divided with 50 per cent respondents favouring expert committee's recommendation to scale down legal age of drinking from current 25 years to 21 years.

The survey also found that 54 per cent residents of Delhi supported privatisation of liquor vends as suggested by the expert committee.

Also, 73 per cent residents supported the excise reforms proposed by the expert committee of Delhi government, a statement by Delhi Circle said.

"The move seemed to be aimed at improving consumer experience at liquor vends and to minimise loss of revenue to neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," the statement said. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)