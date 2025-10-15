New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday stated that the Rs 108 crore Grant-in-Aid will be utilised for the salaries of teachers and staff, maintenance of college buildings, and other essential capital expenditures for 12 colleges in Delhi.

The following 12 colleges have been granted the funds includes, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Bhagini Nivedita College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

The Education Minister further stated that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has been providing timely and adequate financial support to all educational institutions in Delhi, ensuring that neither teachers nor staff face inconvenience, nor are students' academic activities disrupted. The government remains fully committed to strengthening the quality of higher education institutions in Delhi. The release of this grant will further reinforce both the financial and academic conditions of these colleges.

The Delhi Education Minister added that previous governments either failed to release grants or delayed them, thereby jeopardising the future of the students studying in these colleges. He also said that as soon as our government came into power, we assessed the infrastructure and financial needs of all educational institutions in Delhi. If institutions are not financially sound, they cannot produce capable and competent students.

Delhi Education Minister also remarked that the release of this grant to the 12 colleges is a Diwali gift from the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, to the teachers and students of Delhi.

Further criticising the previous governments, Delhi's Education Minister said that due to their lack of intent and neglect, Delhi's educational institutions suffered immensely. He further stated that they sought excuses not to work and acted only for political gain. During their tenure, no real attention was given to the infrastructural and basic needs of these colleges, leaving them in a deteriorating condition.

The Education Minister also informed that the Delhi Government has separately released around Rs 24 crore for building maintenance, electricity and water facilities, and other essential amenities across these 12 colleges, ensuring that necessary infrastructure improvements are carried out on a priority basis. (ANI)

