New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A pre-vocational education programme will be introduced for students of classes 6 to 8 in government schools of Delhi in the academic year 2025-26 in line with the National Education Policy, the Delhi Directorate of Education has announced.

According to a circular issued by the Vocational Education Branch of DoE, 'Kaushal Bodh' will be introduced as a distinct subject for Class 6 in the first phase, followed by Classes 7 and 8 in subsequent years.

The initiative is aimed at equipping students with essential life skills and vocational awareness to prepare them for real-world challenges and opportunities.

The curriculum has been aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and focuses on three broad categories of work --- Work with Life Forms, Work with Machines and Materials, and Work in Human Services. Students are expected to complete three projects each year, one from each of the three categories, it stated.

The programme encourages hands-on learning through activities such as organic farming, pottery, carpentry, cooking with millets, embroidery, and basic electrical work. Teachers will guide students in carrying out tasks safely, collaborating in groups, and applying their learning in practical settings, it said.

Each student will be assessed based on written tests, oral presentations, activity books, portfolios, and teacher observations, with a total of 110 hours allocated annually for these activities, the circular read.

The department instructed the heads of schools to oversee project execution, support teacher training and ensuring the integration of vocational education in the school environment. Regular teachers will be responsible for guiding students in skill-based tasks, facilitating assessments, and connecting classroom learning to real-world applications, it stated.

The Education Department will also organise 'Kaushal Melas' to showcase student projects and encourage participation in demonstrations under expert supervision, it said.

It added that this vocational education will enhance students' problem-solving abilities, foster teamwork, and develop foundational skills for future vocational paths.

