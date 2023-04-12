New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will launch a new 'Summer Action Plan' to address the issue of pollution throughout the season in the national capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting of all concerned departments at the Delhi Secretariat regarding the Summer Action Plan on Wednesday.

Later in the day, Rai addressed a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat.

He said, "As a result of the Winter Action Plan implemented by the Kejriwal government during the winter season, there has been a steady decline registered in the presence of PM 10 and PM 2.5 in Delhi. According to a Survey conducted in 2022-23, between 2016 and 2021, the number of days in Delhi's AQI in good, satisfactory and moderate categories increased from 109 to 160 and the number of days in poor and very poor categories decreased from 217 to 196."

"In addition, between 2016 and 2022, the number of days falling into the severe category declined as well; from 26 in 2016, it was only 6 in 2022. During the past eight years, the pollution level in Delhi has decreased by 30 per cent as a result of ongoing efforts," he added.

Rai said, "As a result, following the success of the Summer Action Plan from the previous year, the Kejriwal government has begun making preparations to introduce a new Summer Action Plan to address the issue of pollution throughout the summer."

"Immediate and long-term action plans for the control of Delhi's pollution will be put into effect as part of this action plan. In this regard, a joint meeting of all the relevant departments was held today at the Delhi Secretariat. The primary goal of this meeting is to create a joint action plan to combat pollution in Delhi. During the meeting, 16 main focus points were determined," the minister further stated.

Highlighting the role of different departments, the Environment Minister said, "Specific tasks have been assigned to different departments to prepare an action plan based on the 16 focus points identified under the Summer Action Plan. On this, all the departments will give their detailed report to the Environment Department within 7 days i.e., by April 20. Based on this, a summer action plan will be prepared."

Officers from Environment Department, DPCC, Development Department, Delhi Cantonment Board, CPWD, DDA, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, DTC, Revenue Department, DSIIDC, Education Department, DMRC, PWD, Transport Department, NHAI, Delhi Jal Board, DUSIB, NDMC were present in the meeting. (ANI)

