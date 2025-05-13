New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Delhi government has started the process to set up a project management unit with a cost of over Rs 12 crore to help its agency DSIIDC in operationalising its various projects, including data centre park and global capability centres, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) is the nodal agency responsible for development, operation and management of industrial areas in the city.

The wholly owned subsidiary of the Delhi government is primarily responsible for developing various policies, facilities and frameworks for development of industrial infrastructure in the city.

The proposed project management unit (PMU) to be set up at the DSIIDC will incur a cost of Rs 12.5 crore for a period of three years, said a request for proposal (RFP) document.

The process to hire a suitable agency agency through tendering has been rolled out, officials said.

The PMU will provide end-to-end advisory and operational assistance to the DSIIDC to strengthen day-to-day activities, enhance efficiency and support strategic goals, said the Project Development and Transaction.

The PMU's advisory role will be to support various projects of the DSIIDC through strategic and technical guidance to set up data centre park, develop global capability centres and optimize vacant commercial properties among others.

It will also identify and evaluate projects of the DSIIDC and check suitability based on cost, scale and revenue potential, conduct feasibility studies as well as development and redevelopment of industrial areas and community work centres operated by the DSIIDC, the document said.

The day-to-day operational assistance, architectural and town planning services, event management, developing a strategic road map to improve industrial area rankings and developing an environmental management framework for compliance will be other domain areas of the PMU, it added.

