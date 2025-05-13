Mumbai, May 13: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to begin trial runs on Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 9 this week, following the successful energisation of the 4.97-km stretch between Dahisar (East) and Kashigaon on May 10. This marks a key milestone for the city’s expanding metro network, particularly as Line 9 becomes the first metro route to serve parts of the Thane district.

Officials stated that 96.7% of the construction is complete, and if inspections and trials proceed smoothly, the first phase could be opened to the public by the end of 2025. Trial runs will involve comprehensive checks of train movement, signalling, communication, and safety systems. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to flag off the inaugural test run. What Is New Mumbai 1 Card? From Price to Benefits, All About the City’s New Multi-Transport Smart Card for Local Trains, Metro and Buses.

Mumbai Metro Line 9 Phase 1: List of Stations

Phase 1 of the 13.5-km elevated corridor between Dahisar (East) and Mira-Bhayandar includes four operational stations in the initial stage—Dahisar, Pandurang Wadi, Miragaon, and Kashigaon. Once fully completed, the line will feature eight stations and extend connectivity to the Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar (West).

Metro Line 9 is an extension of Metro Line 7 and will offer seamless integration with Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), enabling direct travel between Mira-Bhayandar and Andheri—relieving pressure on the Western Railway corridor. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurate Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase 2A From BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk (Watch Video).

In response to commuter grievances about construction-related traffic congestion, the MMRDA opted to operationalise the completed stretch rather than wait for full project completion. During testing, the authority has also urged residents to exercise caution near the Metro Line 9 corridor.

In other news, Phase 2A of Metro Line 3, connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka), was inaugurated last Friday by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and is now open to the public.

