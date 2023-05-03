New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has sought the Centre's approval to its proposal for making arrangements for hearing court cases of hardened criminals in jails through video-conferencing in view of the risks and transportation cost involved in ferrying them, officials said on Wednesday.

The physical movement of hardcore criminals as well as terrorists and undertrials of certain other categories also involves the deployment of logistics, including police personnel.

Amid a row last year over facilities provided to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar jail, a three-member committee formed by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena too had suggested making arrangements for hearing court cases of undertrial prisoners through video-conferencing, the officials said.

A proposal of the Delhi government's home department in this regard has been sent to the Union home ministry through the LG for its approval, said a senior officer of the city government.

The officials said undertrials are transported from the Tihar prison complex as well as the Mandoli and Rohini jails to courts across the city every day, which costs a significant amount of money. Besides, a large number of policemen are deployed to ensure their safe passage, they added.

Setting up a video-conferencing facility in jails will not only lead to cost cutting with technology infusion, but also reduce a lot of hassle, they said.

Video-conferencing of undertrials was taking place during COVID-19 and it is often resorted to if the risk involved in their personal appearance in courts is high, the officials said.

Even now, undertrial prisoners are required to be produced in courts for their case hearings, while their custody and its extension are decided by the courts through video-conferencing, they added.

E-trials are taking place in certain states, such as Gujarat and Jharkhand, considering various factors including speedy trials as well as easier court appearances online, the officials said.

