New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Monday approved custody parole to OMA Salam, former chairman of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), allowing him to travel to his hometown in Kerala for religious and familial rites following the tragic passing of his daughter, a medical student.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja reviewed the arguments presented and approved a three-day custody parole, permitting Salam six hours of supervised release per day.

Also Read | Gunjan Soni Appointed As YouTube India's New MD, Has Experience Working With Myntra, McKinsey and Fortune 500 Company; Know All About Her Career and Work History.

The court further ruled that Salam must personally bear the travel expenses, along with those of his accompanying security personnel.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the extended parole, arguing that Salam's prominent role within PFI could lead to a significant strain on state resources.

Also Read | 'Ban X-Rated Content' Petition: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre, Others on Plea To Prohibit Sexually Explicit Content on OTT and Social Media Platforms.

However, Salam's counsel assured the court that he would remain at home, pray at his daughter's grave, and only interact with family members, abstaining from any external communication during the parole period.

Previously, Salam had received a limited custody parole of just one day for six hours, which he challenged in the high court, seeking an extension. Custody parole allows detainees to visit designated locations under strict police supervision.

As PFI chairman, Salam was arrested in 2022 during a sweeping crackdown on the banned organisation.

Authorities alleged that PFI members conspired to secure funds for terrorist activities and ran ideological training camps to indoctrinate recruits. Prior to PFI's nationwide prohibition, coordinated raids across 11 states led to multiple arrests and detentions. Affected regions included Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

On September 28, 2022, the government imposed a five-year ban on PFI and its affiliated entities under UAPA, citing alleged connections to international terrorist organisations, including ISIS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)