New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Central government to file its status report on a plea seeking a roadmap for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged below 12 years.

The Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla on Monday said the status report should be filed within 3 weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on May 12.

The submission came during the hearing of a plea filed by a minor, Tia Gupta, who sought immediate vaccination of minors between 12 and 17 years.

The petitioners, in the PIL filed by advocates Bihu Sharma and Abhinav Mukerji, have urged the court to put in place appropriate vaccine protocol for children residing in Delhi and to make the same available expeditiously.

Senior Advocate Kailash Vasudev appearing for a minor petitioner earlier submitted that no road map has been given by the government for vaccinating children aged 12 and below. The road map is only provided for those who are 15-18 years.

The Delhi High Court earlier had said that if COVID-19 vaccines are administered to children without proper research, then it may be a disaster while objecting to the submission of the petitioner seeking research on vaccines for children in a time-bound manner.

The plea also sought direction from the respondents to give priority in vaccination to parents of children who are residing in Delhi.

The petitioner also urged the court to formulate a comprehensive National Plan with respect to children covering all aspects of their protection from the ill effects of the pandemic. (ANI)

