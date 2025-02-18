New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to re-file his defamation lawsuit against AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh after it refused to grant him further time to deposit the court fees.

The counsel appearing for Dikshit requested Justice Purushaindra Kaurav to give two weeks' time to arrange the court fees as it was a "significant amount".

The judge noted that even on the last occasion, the hearing was deferred to enable him to take steps for the payment of the court fees for his Rs 10 crore claim, and rejected the lawsuit at this stage.

"You file a fresh suit. Matter can't be kept pending," the judge said.

"Looking at the nature of the controversy, the court finds that until the plaintiff pays the court fees, the court will not be able to proceed and the court gives liberty to re-file the suit after payment of court fees," the court ordered.

Dikshit, who contested the Delhi Assembly polls against former chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, had filed the lawsuit in January, seeking Rs 10 crore as damages from the AAP leaders for their alleged defamatory statements against him.

In a press conference held ahead of the elections, the AAP leaders had accused Dikshit of colluding with the BJP to sabotage AAP in the polls.

The allegations, Dikshit alleged, were without any basis and harmed his reputation.

Dikshit has also filed a criminal complaint for defamation against Atishi and Sanjay Singh, which would be taken up on February 19.

A trial court here had earlier issued notices to the two on the complaint, which alleged the AAP leaders “deliberately” caused harm to Dikshit's goodwill.

