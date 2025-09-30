New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to immediately deploy adequate traffic personnel at key stretches near Panchsheel Enclave, following a petition filed by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) over rampant violations of traffic rules, particularly wrong-side driving on Tuesday.

Justice Sachin Datta, while issuing directions, took note of the association's plea highlighting unchecked wrong-side driving at the intersection of Josip Broz Tito Marg and Siri Fort Road.

The RWA expressed concern that repeated complaints to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South Zone, had not yielded any effective response, creating the risk of a serious accident.

The petition sought the court's intervention for a comprehensive policy to curb such violations and specifically requested the deployment of six traffic officials at the Josip Broz Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road intersection, along with additional personnel near Arun Jaitley Park, the Indian Oil petrol pump, and Panchsheel Enclave Gate No. 3.

The plea also suggested installing trees or barriers along the central channel to prevent head-on collisions caused by wrong-side driving.

After hearing submissions, the Court issued notice to the Union of India and the Delhi Police and directed that sufficient traffic officials be deployed at the identified locations to prevent further violations.

The Court also ordered the authorities to file a status and compliance report before the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 21, 2026.

In another incident, the Delhi High Court asserted that humanitarian considerations cannot be invoked to bypass the statutory framework governing the entry and stay of foreign nationals in India.

Dismissing a petition filed by an Afghan national lodged at the Lampur Detention Centre, Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that while courts can intervene to prevent arbitrary detention, they cannot create a right to reside in India where such a right does not exist under law. (ANI)

