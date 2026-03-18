New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Hearing in the cheque bounce case involving Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav commenced before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, where the court extended his interim bail till the next date of hearing, taking note of substantial payments made by him to the complainant company.

The matter was taken up by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma. At the outset, counsel for Yadav informed the Court that a regular bail application had been filed and that the interim protection granted earlier was expiring today. He submitted that a total of Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to the complainant company, M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd., and a further demand draft of Rs 25 lakh was being handed over.

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Taking note of the payments made, the Court observed, "You have paid a substantial amount, therefore we are not sending you back to jail," and accordingly extended Yadav's interim bail till the next date of hearing.

During the proceedings, the Court questioned Yadav regarding the loan involved in the dispute. In response, the actor, who was present in person, admitted that he had taken the loan. The Court noted that multiple opportunities had been granted earlier to clear the dues, but they were not complied with.

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Addressing the Court, Yadav stated that in 2016, he had been directed to pay around Rs 10.40 crore and had even produced documents relating to a property worth Rs 28 crore belonging to a friend. He further claimed that despite making partial payments, including Rs 2 crore, the complainant was not interested in accepting the remaining amount and instead wanted him to be sent to jail.

He told the Court that he was subsequently sent to Tihar Jail and remained there for about three months. Yadav added that once he underwent incarceration, the financial situation deteriorated further. He also submitted that a film project involving an investment of Rs 22 crore had suffered heavy losses, stating that nearly Rs 17 crore was lost.

Earlier, the High Court had suspended Yadav's sentence till March 18 after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore, subject to conditions including furnishing a personal bond and surrendering his passport.

The case arises out of multiple cheque dishonour complaints in which the trial court had sentenced the actor. While relief had been granted earlier to facilitate settlement, the High Court had taken a stricter view in the past over non-compliance with payment undertakings.

With interim relief now continuing, the matter is scheduled to be taken up for further hearing on April 1, when the Court is expected to hear arguments on the main petition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)