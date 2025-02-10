New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): To effectively handle grievances about malfunctioning toilets in the city, the Delhi High Court proposed the creation of a single, unified app.

The court emphasized that if the app is utilized by all relevant agencies--MCD, NDMC, and DDA--it would significantly streamline the complaint lodging process for citizens and facilitate efficient redressal of these issues.

In this regard, the bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed that a meeting of the Acting Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Commissioners of NDMC and MCD be convened to discuss the prospects of developing a common app.

We expect that all three agencies will make earnest efforts to work out a solution for developing this app, in order to simplify the process of lodging complaints, said the bench.

During the hearing, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated that they have launched an app for receiving complaints related to public toilet grievances. However, the petitioner's counsel pointed out that there is no mention of this app on the toilets, nor any information provided to the public on how to lodge complaints about malfunctioning toilets.

Given this, the Delhi High Court directed the MCD to take appropriate steps to widely publicize the availability of the app through newspapers with wide circulation in Delhi and other means of publicity. Information about the app's availability should also be displayed on the respective toilets.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) reported that an audit of the toilets has been completed and a detailed status report will be filed.

The court also reviewed the status report/affidavit filed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) according to an order dated February 27, 2024. However, the report lacked details of the audit. Consequently, the court directed the NDMC to file a fresh, detailed status report, the court noted.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding proper maintenance of public toilets. The PIL was filed by the Delhi-based NGO, Jan Sewa Welfare Society, through advocate Yogesh Goel, along with petitioner Ajay Aggarwal. They alleged that the city's toilets were poorly maintained and sought the construction of more public toilets and urinals. (ANI)

