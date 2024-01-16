New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order restraining Punjabi rapper Bohemia from singing, making music videos and public performances for other music groups without prior permission in writing from Saga Music.

Justice Anish Dayal passed an ex parte interim order on the plea of Saga Music. Bohemia has been sued by the petitioner for an alleged violation of a contract.

The High Court also restrained Bohemia or any other person on his behalf from making any defamatory post against the petitioner. The high court has listed the matter on February 23. The bench has also issued notice to Bohemia and others.

The petitioner, Saga Music, has stated their agreement of December 2019, which said that Bohemia shall work for them for 45 months and cannot collaborate with any other artist or music group.

It was also stated that the agreement said that Saga Music would have intellectual property rights in all his songs, videos and public performances.

It was argued that Bohemia violated the agreement by doing his musical tours and he also released songs in collaboration with others and did not produce a song for Saga Music.

It was also contended that Bohemia and other people also made defamatory allegations, causing harm to the petitioner.

The bench, after taking a prima facie view, passed the interim order. (ANI)

