New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Wednesday sought a status report on the appeal of Shahid alias billi one of the five convicts of the 2010 Dhaula Kuan Gang rape case.

This case pertains to the abduction and gang rape of a BPO employee from Moti Bagh on November 23, 2010 in a mini truck by Mewati gang. She was dumped in the Mangolpuri area after the gang rape. Five accused were convicted in 2014. Their sentence was upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2018.

Justice Girish Kathpalia issued notice to the prosecution and sought a status report on the appeal in two weeks. The High Court has also called for the nominal role from the concerned jail authorities.

The bench noted that the petitioner has been incarcerated for about 13 years without remission. The appeal has been listed before the roster bench on July 29.

Meanwhile, the High Court has exempted the petitioner Shahid from surrendering on expiry of his furlough tomorrow, given that his Minor daughter is suffering from cancer. He was granted furlough by the government. He approached the High Court for an extension of the same.

The High Court also perused the Photographs and medical documents of his daughter.

The petitioner is scheduled to surrender tomorrow on expiry of the furlough. If he applies, it will consume a considerable time, the court said.

"He has spent about 13 years of incarceration without remission, and the peculiar circumstances of this case, this application is allowed," the High Court ordered on June 11.

The High Court said that Till the next date petitioner is exempted from surrendering. It is made clear that this order has been passed unfortunate condition. It should not be treated as precedent.

Dwarka court had Convicted namely Shamshad alias Khutkan, Usman alias Kale, Iqbal alias Billi, Shahid alias Billi and Kamruddin alias Kamru on October 14, 2014. (ANI)

