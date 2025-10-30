New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has held an individual guilty of criminal contempt of court and sentenced him to one month of simple imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 2,000, for obstructing and threatening a court-appointed Local Commissioner during the execution of judicial orders.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta passed the order in a suo motu contempt case initiated after a Local Commissioner's report revealed that the contemnor had attempted to intimidate her during an inspection at Faridabad in July 2024.

Also Read | Who Is Rohit Arya, the Man Behind Holding 20 Children Hostage at Mumbai's RA Studio?.

The inspection had been ordered by a Single Judge in connection with an arbitration-related matter concerning the handling of industrial coal. During the execution of the commission, the contemnor allegedly became aggressive and placed a gun on the table to threaten the Local Commissioner.

Police accompanying the Commissioner seized the weapon, which was later verified as a real air gun, not a toy gun, as claimed by the contemnor.

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Joins Global AI Enterprise Leader AIONOS To Launch AI-Powered Passenger Support System Across All Its Airports.

Rejecting his defence and apology as "false" and "not bona fide," the court said the conduct clearly amounted to interference with the administration of justice.

"The non-cooperative conduct of the contemnor, coupled with the fact that the gun was placed on the table during the Local Commissioner's visit, demonstrates a deliberate attempt to obstruct the task entrusted to her by the Court," the bench observed.

The judges stated that a Local Commissioner acts as an extension of the court, and any attempt to threaten or obstruct such an officer strikes at the foundation of the justice system.

"Such conduct reflects a deliberate attempt with evil motive towards interference in the administration of justice," the bench held.

The court directed that the contemnor be taken into custody from the courtroom and sent to jail.

However, upon a request citing a family wedding, the bench allowed him to surrender voluntarily before the Superintendent of Tihar Jail on November 6, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)