Ahmedabad, October 30: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and India’s largest private airport operator, on Thursday signed a strategic partnership with AIONOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company and global leader in enterprise AI, to boost the passenger support experience across all Adani airports.

Under this partnership, AIONOS will deploy its proprietary Agentic AI platform, IntelliMate, to power personalised, real-time interactions with travellers through voice, chat, web and mobile. The collaboration aims to introduce a multi-lingual, omni-channel AI solution designed to transform the passenger support experience across all Adani airports. Alphabet Earnings Q3 2025: CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Google-Parent’s First-Ever USD 100 Billion Quarter, Gemini Tops 650 Million MAUs.

Under this partnership, AIONOS will deploy its proprietary Agentic AI platform, IntelliMate, to power personalised, real-time interactions with travellers through voice, chat, web and mobile. The AI system will act as a 24x7 virtual concierge, helping passengers with flight updates, gate details, baggage tracking, airport directions, and service information -- all available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional dialects.

The AI-driven platform will ensure passengers receive consistent and context-aware assistance across all touchpoints, improving customer satisfaction while reducing service turnaround times. It also aims to make travel more inclusive by offering language-friendly and easily accessible support. This move is part of AAHL’s broader digital transformation strategy, which focuses on enhancing convenience, comfort, and personalisation for passengers.

The company’s digital vision rests on three key areas -- collaboration within the airport ecosystem for smoother operations, delivering top-tier passenger experiences, and building robust digital infrastructure for the future. Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said, “Our vision is to redefine the airport experience through intelligent, digital-first innovations that put passengers at the centre.”

“With AIONOS, we are taking a major step towards creating seamless, personalised journeys across all our airports,” Bansal said, adding that together with our in-house platforms such as aviio, Adani OneApp, and Airport-in-a-Box, "we are building a connected and sustainable airport ecosystem". OpenAI USD 1 Trillion IPO: ChatGPT Maker Preparing To Announce One of the Biggest IPOs As Early as 2026, Could Value Company up to USD 1 Trillion.

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of AIONOS, added, “We are excited to partner with AAHL in this transformative journey. This collaboration reflects our shared goal of using advanced AI technologies to create world-class customer experiences and help enterprises achieve their digital ambitions.” The partnership between Adani Airports and AIONOS marks a significant milestone in India’s aviation sector.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).