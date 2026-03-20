New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed digital media platform Newslaundry to take down certain videos and posts relating to TV Today Network and its channels, Aaj Tak and India Today.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla while hearing two connected cross-appeals filed by Newslaundry and TV Today. The Court observed that some of the statements in the content were prima facie disparaging and noted that their continued availability online could affect the reputation of TV Today Network.

Also Read | Bengaluru Gold Rate Today, March 20, 2026: Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices of Bangalore Here.

The Court directed the removal of content, including videos in which certain programmes of TV Today were described using objectionable terms such as "shit."

The proceedings arise from a suit filed by TV Today in October 2021 alleging copyright infringement, defamation and disparagement by Newslaundry. TV Today had claimed that certain videos and articles published by Newslaundry contained false and derogatory statements concerning its channels, anchors and management.

Also Read | NTA JEE Main Session 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in: How To Check and Download.

Newslaundry has maintained that its content constitutes criticism and satire protected under the right to free speech.

Earlier, a single-judge Bench of the High Court declined to grant interim relief in favour of TV Today. Both parties subsequently filed appeals. While TV Today challenged the denial of interim relief, Newslaundry questioned certain observations in the order, including the finding that a prima facie case was made out.

During earlier hearings in January 2025, the Division Bench had taken note of the use of certain language in the content under challenge. The Court had initially expressed concern but later clarified that it did not intend to take any action against the journalist concerned, stating that the remarks were made in the course of the hearing and should not be treated as final conclusions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)