New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital have been permitted to serve liquor from September 9, Delhi government sources said on Thursday.

These establishments will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government, they said.

“Authorities have allowed hotels, restaurants and clubs to service liquor from September 9,” a Delhi government source said.

