Lucknow, September 3: Locals in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia blocked roads and pelted stones at police personnel over the alleged custodial torture of a villager. The incident was reported in Rasda area of Ballia district, where enraged locals came out on the road and staged a demonstration. They have accused the police of brutally torturing a person identified as Pannalal. UP's Crime Meter Running at Twice the Speed Than Govt: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In the video which came to the fore, the locals could be seen running towards the police while also pelting stones. They were also seen resorting to a chakka jam to block the movement of vehicles on the key arterial road in Rasda area of Ballia.

Watch Video of Locals Pelting Stones at Police in Ballia

After the controversy escalated, the UP Police took cognisance of the matter. Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said action would be taken against the cops involved. He also assured of a crackdown on those who resorted to anarchy and pelted stones at police personnel.

"Accused SHO and head constable have been suspended. Additional SP and some policemen are injured. FIR will be registered against ppl who pelted stones," the SP said.

