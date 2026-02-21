New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Fire broke out in a house in Model Town. Fire officials were presented at the spot and doused the fire. Ten fire tenders and five fire engines are present at the incident.

People were gathered at the spot to look after the situation. No casulaties has been reported so far.

Firefighting operations are underway.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

