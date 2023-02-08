New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Waste to Wonder Park phase-II at Sarai Kale Khan. The second phase of the Waste to Wonder Park would be based on a dinosaur theme and developed on 3.50 acres of land.

This park is based on the amazing concept of 'Waste-to-Wealth' where replicas of the 'Seven Wonders of the World' were made with waste and scrap. This is the first ever park in the world presenting, in one place, all seven wonders built in the earlier centuries in different countries that too in a systematic manner in an aesthetic atmosphere, a Municipal Corporation of Delhi statement said.

According to the statement, in Phase II, MCD will carry forward this concept by constructing the park based on the Dinosaur theme, which would be a great attraction point for children. The Dinosaur theme park would have 15 movable and standing structures of dinosaurs which would be constructed from approximately 250 tonnes of scrap material.

Under the second phase, 15 movable and standing structures of dinosaurs like Coelophysis, Brontosaurus, Velociraptor, Tsintausaurus, Deinosuchus, Deinonychus, Rajasaurus, Prenocepahale, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, Amargasaurus, Spinosaure, Tyrannosaure, Diplodocus and Stegosaurus will be installed, the statement added.

Further, the park will be illuminated by ornamental lighting and aesthetic sound. The Landscape of the park will be done by planting trees, shrubs, grass and ornamental plants. The park would have sitting facilities, connecting walkway to all sculptures, garden huts and a food court area for the visitors. This Dinosaur theme park would be constructed at a cost of Rs 13.72 crore.

Besides, the Lieutenant Governor also flagged off four tree-pruning hydraulic lift machines. These machines will be helpful in the pruning of big trees. With the help of hydraulic buckets fitted on these machines, the workers will be able to prune trees in a safe and easy way.

On this occasion, the L-G appreciated the efforts of MCD and said, "Ahead of G20 Summit, such a project will enhance the beauty and green cover of the national capital." (ANI)

