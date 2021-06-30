New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Wednesday asked the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) to adhere to the timelines of the construction work for the Karkardooma East Delhi Hub and Bharat Vandana Park, officials said Wednesday.

Baijal issued the instructions at a meeting to review the status and progress of both these NBCC projects.

The meeting was attended by top officials of the NBCC and the Delhi Development Authority.

According to officials, L-G termed these projects important in the plans to improve the quality of living in Delhi and alter the city's landscape positively.

“The LG stressed that the projected timelines be strictly adhered to and will be monitoring and reviewing the progress of works on a monthly basis.

“The NBCC was advised to come up with a schedule and timeline of activities which could be monitored transparently,” an official, who attended the meeting, said.

He said that officials were also instructed to set monthly target of activities and ensure they are achieved.

Karkardooma East Delhi Hub will be Delhi's first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project. Spread over 37.42 hectares, the project will have residential, commercial and green spaces.

Bharat Vandana Park is being developed in the Dwarka sub-city of the national capital.

It will be spread over 220 acre area and be a major tourist attraction as it will have replicas of important monuments from different states, an eco-forest zone and lakes.

