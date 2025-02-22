New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated the two-day 'Palaash 2025' flower festival organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Dwarka.

The festival, celebrating the beauty of spring, features a vibrant display of flowers and plants, aiming to enhance Delhi's green cover and floral charm.

"Inaugurated the two-day Palaash 2025, DDA's vibrant Flower Festival at Dwarka, which celebrates the beauty of spring in Delhi with a stunning array of flowers and plants," Saxena said in a post on X.

"This enchanting event unites nature, culture, and joy, marking Delhi's journey toward becoming a City of Flowers," he added.

He urged residents to visit District Park, Sector 16, Dwarka Golf Course Road, and later Smriti Van in Mayur Vihar Phase-III from February 28 to March 2.

The festival offers a chance to explore diverse floral displays, purchase tulip bulbs and enjoy food stalls.

Speaking to the PTI Videos, Saxena reiterated his commitment to transforming Delhi into a City of Flowers.

"To achieve this, DDA has been organising multiple events and today's festival is part of that chain. The aim is to connect with Delhiites and encourage their participation.

"People not only admire the flowers but also buy them, increasing engagement. This year, DDA has planted flowers in three parks and next year, our target will be even bigger," he said.

The festival showcases a wide range of flowers, landscaping innovations and horticultural exhibitions, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with Delhi's evolving green initiatives.

