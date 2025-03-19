New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday inspected the work of covering the Sunheri Pul drain near Lodhi Road.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi CM Gupta said, "We are doing trials with machines here to find out how to remove the silt that has been lying here for years. Different agencies have also been called to find a solution. We are preparing for the rainy season ahead."

Also Read | Pune: 4 Killed, 6 Injured After Minibus Catches Fire in Hinjewadi Area, Disturbing Videos and Pics Surface.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma visited and examined the Sunehari Pulla Depot drainage situation.

Speaking to reporters after examining the Sunehari Pulla Depot drainage situation Chief Minister Gupta said that the government is working as a team to check the drainage situation in Delhi.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: One Dead, Several Injured in Fresh Ethnic Clash in Churachandpur.

"Delhi was settled in an unplanned manner and there is no chamber in the drain, there is no proper outlet of the drain. All these things cannot be done just by sitting in air-conditioned rooms and by holding press conferences. We have been working as a team since morning to check the outlets of the drains to ensure that the people of Delhi do not have to face problems like waterlogging. Our aim is the welfare of the people,", she told reporters on Sunday.

On Saturday, Rekha Gupta met with farmers and took their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi budget 2025-26. Gupta said that the farmers have high hopes from the New Delhi government and emphasised that the Central and Delhi governments, as a "double-engine government," would work together to resolve farmers' issues.

We called the farmers from every corner of Delhi to consult about the budget. They have shared their suggestions with us," Gupta said.

She noted that in the last 15-20 years, villages in Delhi saw little development, leading to heightened expectations from the newly formed Delhi government.

"We called the farmers from every corner of Delhi to consult about the budget. They have shared their suggestion with us," Gupta said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)