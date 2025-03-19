Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Four people were killed and six others injured when a minibus they were travelling in caught fire in the Hinjewadi area of Pune on Wednesday, police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad Vishal Gaikwad said that preliminary evidence indicates the fire was caused by a short circuit in the minibus.

"A call was received on 112 around 7:30 in the morning that a minibus had caught on fire in the Hinjawadi PS area, in which a few passengers have died and others have been severely injured. When the police reached the location, four people had died. Six people were shifted to a hospital for treatment. As per Prima Facie, the passengers, the driver, and the minibus were all from Vyoma Graphics company in Phase 1 and were going to the office for duty. As per Prima Facie, the fire happened due to a short circuit in the minibus," DCP Gaikwad said.

DCP Gaikwad said that out of the six getting treated in an ICU, one is critical and has been shifted to a speciality hospital in Pune.

"The four people who died in the fire were sitting at the back of the bus and could not exit the vehicle. Out of the six getting treated in an ICU, one is critical and has been shifted to a specialty hospital in Pune," he said.

