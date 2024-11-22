New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday distributed appointment letters to 702 newly appointed government employees in various Delhi Government departments and civic bodies at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, according to a press release of LG Office.

These appointments have been made in Delhi Government departments like Education, Health, Training & Technical Education, Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Fire Services.

Out of the 702 appointments, 232 appointments have been made in the Health Department, followed by 200 in Education Department, 119 in the Planning and 88 in Training & Technical Education Department. Apart from this, appointments were also made in MCD and NDMC, the press release added.

These recruitments will fulfil the vacant posts and improve the functioning in these departments. The appointees include women, people with disabilities, and candidates from reserved categories as per laid down norms.

Distribution of permanent appointment letters assumes significance as LG Saxena, ever since taking over the office in May 2022, has been emphasizing upon permanent recruitments in government departments over contractual and ad hoc appointments. Approx. 22,000 permanent appointments have been made by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and UPSC in the last two years at the behest of Saxena. Today's event was the 6th such event in the last two years, read the statement further.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena congratulated the new recruits and exhorted them to work for the betterment of the society at large. He said that a government job is not just for livelihood but an opportunity to contribute to the nation's progress.

The LG also said that these permanent appointments were aligned with the Prime Minister's call for efficiency and accountability in governance. LG Saxena stressed that permanent employment in government departments brought with it responsibility and accountability, which is crucial for achieving the PM's dream of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, mentioned the statement from LG Office.

Saxena maintained that contractual and ad hoc appointments lacked job security and hence the quality of work always suffered. On the other hand, a permanent employment not only rules out malpractices in the recruitment process, but also ensures high standards of service delivery. He also asked the Services Department and DSSSB for expediting the recruitment process to fill nearly 20,000 pending vacancies at the earliest.

On this occasion, the new recruits also thanked the LG for his guidance under which the recruitment process was completed in a transparent, time-bound and hassle-free manner. (ANI)

