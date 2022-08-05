By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Amid rising COVID cases in the national capital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital of Delhi conducted a study on the variant mutation and the report is yet to come.

Managing Director of LNJP hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, said, "We have conducted a study to know if there is any new variant behind the COVID surge. The study report on COVID strain will come out early by next week."

Expressing concerns over the surge in the COVID infection, Dr Kumar said people are not following COVID appropriate behaviour. The cases are rising but the severity is mild, he said.

"We are not reporting hospitalisation cases because people have taken booster dose as well. However, many people are still not showing much interest in taking booster doses," he further stressed.

Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi, said the COVID cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild.

Taking about the risk to people who have comorbidities, Dr Modi said, "Patients with 80 to 90 years of age with diabetes and other issues have been reporting to us but all of them have mild symptoms."

A senior consultant at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Dhiren Gupta, said people who don't get tested themselves timely and don't follow COVID-appropriate behaviour land up with trouble.

"Some of the people don't follow COVID appropriate behaviour, people get them tested only when they land up in trouble," Dr Gupta said.

"The reasons for rising COVID numbers are reckless behaviour of people and not wearing masks. The changes in the weather also can be a reason," he said.

Dr Gupta also said there are few deaths that have been reported in which most of them died due to comorbidities rather than COVID infections.

He further said the COVID is not done yet, people who tested positive for the infection three months back are testing positive again.

Meanwhile, India recorded 20,551 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,364, informed the Ministry. (ANI)

