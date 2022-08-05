New Delhi, August 5: In the last 24 hours, India reported 20,551 new Covid-19 cases, an increase against the 19,893 infections registered the previous day, as well as 70 additional fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The new fatalities has increased the nationwide death toll to 5,26,600.

The active caseload has marginally declined to 1,35,364, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 21,595 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,34,45,624. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent. India Achieves Milestone of 200 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in 548 Days: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Watch Video).

While the daily positivity rate rose to 5.14 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,00,110 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.71 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 205.59 crore, achieved via 2,72,54,426 sessions Over 3.93 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

