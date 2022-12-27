New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The national capital logged 16 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, stated a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

With the fresh infections, the active cases in the city stand at 39.

According to the bulletin, three Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,98,0615.

However, with no death from Covid reported over the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the national capital remained at 26,521.

As part of the country's ongoing vaccination drive, 1,425 Covid vaccine shots were administered in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,73,54,307.

As many as 2,107 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested in the national capital to 40,587,879.

The bulletin further informed that the national capital has, so far, not reported any cases of Omicron BF.7 sub-variant, the new Covid strain blamed for the explosion in cases in neighbouring China, Japan and several other countries.

It added that the Centre has instructed the Delhi government to ensure genome sequencing of every reported case.

Dr Suresh, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said the hospital authorities are awake to the global Covid surge and arrangements are being made to augment infrastructure, including more ICU beds.

"BF.7 cases have gone up exponentially in some countries, including China, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and the US, over the last week. Four cases of BF.7 were detected in India -- in Odisha and Gujarat in the previous month. However, no such case has been reported here so far. We are, nonetheless, vigilant. The Centre has instructed us to conduct genome sequencing of every case," Dr Suresh told ANI.

Detailing the preparedness of the hospital in anticipation of a surge in cases, he said the hospital has got its own genome sequencing lab and a separate labour room for the infected mother as well. (ANI)

