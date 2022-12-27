New York, Dec 27: A 26-year-old Indian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township in the US state of Pennsylvania, according to local media reports.

The victim was identified as Manpreet Singh, a native of Queens in New York, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said. Canada Bus Crash: Indian-Origin Man From Amritsar Among Four Killed After Vehicle Overturned on Icy Highway in British Columbia on Christmas Eve.

Singh was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on December 24, news portal Explore Clarion reported.

Shingledecker said the crash occurred around 6:30 am on December 24, near mile marker 64 on Interstate 80 west in Clarion Township.

Singh was pronounced dead at 8:58 am at the Clarion Hospital, it said.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, while the death has been ruled accidental, the report said. Bomb Cyclone: Brutal Winter Storm Kills 32 in US, Knocks Out Power Connection Amid Freezing Temperatures.

Clarion-based State Police have declined to comment citing an active investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)