New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Delhi recorded 65 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatalities were recorded due to the viral disease.

The national capital had recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent.

The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent on Tuesday.

The fresh cases came out of the 5,043 tests conducted the previous day.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,389, while the death toll due to the infection stands at 26,509.

The number of active cases stands at 318 while the number of patients in home isolation is 222. Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 46 are occupied.

