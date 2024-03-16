New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has cleared a project for the construction of a footover bridge in front of the Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila crossing on the Ring Road, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The bridge will ease the "chronic" traffic congestion at the location, it said.

The Lt Governor has cleared the way forward for the construction of the footover bridge (FOB) in front of the Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila crossing on the Ring Road on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land, the statement said.

The land on which the construction will be undertaken is part of a 123-acre land of the DDA, it said.

The FOB on the Public Works Department (PWD) road in front of the gurudwara will be designed and constructed in a manner that will ensure that the same can be dismantled or relocated easily whenever construction of a flyover is taken up at this junction, the statement said.

