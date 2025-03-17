New Delhi, March 17: A Delhi Court has recently awarded a man a double life sentence for the offences of raping a minor and brutally attempting to kill her by hitting her with brick. At the time of the incident, the victim was 15 years of age. The survivor is not having a scalp and is still under medical treatment for the injuries caused by the convict. She is not able to see from one eye, her counsel submitted before the court.

The victim was kidnapped, injected with sedative and thereafter raped by the convict. An FIR was lodged at Police Station Swaroop Nagar in the year 2017. While awarding the punishment, the Special Judge (POCSO) at the Rohini court said that such incidents are increasing day by day in society, and there must be some deterrence in the society.

"A strong message must be conveyed to the society that such kinds of offences against the children shall not be tolerated under any circumstances and such offenders shall be dealt with strictly by the court," Special Judge Ajay Nagar said in the order passed on March 4. The court awarded the convict a life sentence for the offence of raping a minor under section 376 (2) IPC and a second life sentence for the offence of attempting her murder punishable under section 307 IPC.

He has also been convicted for the offences punishable under sections 363, 366, 328, and 506 of the IPC for the jail terms from 5 years to 7 years. All the sentences shall run concurrently. The court has awarded a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh to the victim under the victim compensation scheme. While seeking maximum punishment for the convict, the counsel for the rape survivor submitted that the convict does not deserve leniency in view of the severity of the offences committed against the survivor.

The survivor is still facing the trauma not only physical trauma but also mental trauma; she is unable to see from one eye due to the attack by the convict and the injuries sustained by her. The court also heard the survivor, who requested the court for either capital punishment or life imprisonment for the convict for the acts committed by the convict upon her and also requested no leniency against the convict.

On the other hand, counsel for the accused urged the court to show leniency in awarding sentence. He submitted that no threat was extended by the convict to the survivor or her family members. It was further submitted that no medical record has been proved to show the medical condition of the survivor in respect of claimed medical treatment and lost vision of one eye as stated by the counsel for the survivor.

