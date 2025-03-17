The Delhi High Court recently ordered the Customs Department to release the personal jewellery of a minor from UAE who had come to India to attend a relative's wedding. The division bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta passed the direction after perusing a photograph depicting that the minor girl used to wear the said pieces of jewellery since childhood. Delhi High Court Directs YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh To Remove Defamatory Video Against Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

HC Passes Order After Perusal of Minor Girl's Childhood Photo

