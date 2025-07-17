New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old man who used to cross-dress allegedly hanged himself to death at his residence in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, citing social stigma in the suicide note, police said on Thursday.

Raj Park Police Station received information about the incident in the early hours of Wednesday. Upon reaching the spot, a team found Ankit hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta, an officer said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which Ankit mentioned that he was taking the step due to social stigma and that no one else should be held responsible for his death, he said.

The officer added that Ankit identified as a woman and used to cross-dress. Preliminary inquiries suggest that societal pressure and lack of acceptance may have contributed to his mental distress.

The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) where a post-mortem examination was conducted, the police said.

The body has been handed over to the family members and inquest proceedings under section 194 (suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been initiated for further probe, they said.

