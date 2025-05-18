New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi Minister Ashish Sood led a march in his Janakpuri Assembly constituency on Sunday in a show of support to the Indian armed forces for successfully conducting Operation Sindoor.

The march from Dabri Police Station to the Kadimi Market saw an overwhelming participation from locals, social organisations, religious groups, market associations, and resident welfare associations as they waved the tricolour and raised patriotic slogans.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Talking on Call Dies After Phone Explodes After Getting Struck by Lightning in Dhamtari.

The 'Shaurya Samman Yatra' was organised under the banner of 'Citizens for National Security.

Addressing the gathering after the march, Sood said 'Operation Sindoor' is a symbol of India's pride and sovereignty. He lauded the precision and synergy with which Indian forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Forecast and Update: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of State; IMD Issues Orange Alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta Districts.

"The mission's success reflects the strong political will under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the unparalleled courage of our armed forces," he said.

The Delhi minister emphasised that the march aimed at instilling a deeper sense of patriotism, discipline, and respect for the armed forces among citizens, especially the youth.

"Operation Sindoor is a reminder of our Army's unmatched commitment to national security. This march is a humble tribute to their service," he said.

"Our soldiers' courage and sacrifice are a source of inspiration for every citizen. Their continued vigilance and resolute response to threats make every Indian proud," he added.

The Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on May 7 at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke base.

The strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the execution-style killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor, according to the Indian military.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)