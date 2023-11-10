New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Several parts of Delhi NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the national capital.

The visuals from the Kartavya Path and the Delhi-Noida border showed light to moderate-intensity rain showers.

The rainfall in the national capital comes amid the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to implement the idea of 'artificial rain' to curtail the pollution situation in the city.

On Thursday, the Delhi government decided to carry out 'artificial rain' to combat the air pollution in the city, said officials.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also fielded ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures.

As part of the inspection process, several Delhi ministers were seen on Thursday inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighbouring states.

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category. (ANI)

